The Ministry of Digital Transformation aims to repeat in the civilian sector the acceleration experience built up in miltech, encouraging the use of military technology in civilian areas.

"In the world this is called technology transfer. There is a team (...) the Ukrainian Startup Fund, which is now planning our activities for the first quarter of next year," Digital Transformation Minister Oksana Ferchuk said at the Forbes Tech forum, "Code Red," an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Additional funding is planned for the Ukrainian Startup Fund to encourage and accelerate the use of military technology in the civilian sector, she said.

Ferchuk said that, to carry out the idea, first customers must be found. The ministry is focusing first of all on Ukrainian customers but is also looking at attracting buyers abroad. Investors must also be brought in, she said.

On the sidelines of the forum, the minister told the agency that the ministry is discussing the idea with funds, large institutions and banks to attract capital for investment in this sector.

"I hope the partnership will be carried out in 2027," Ferchuk said.

She said the areas the ministry will focus on include high-tech, medtech, energytech and space technology. The ministry is now analyzing the needs of these sectors and consulting companies and relevant government bodies on the technology solutions required. It plans to give more details on implementation and the chosen areas in the first quarter of 2027, she said.

"There is no logistics in these three areas. Logistics at first glance is not so technological and breakthrough, but it is definitely developing right now. And breakthrough solutions in logistics, which will be born in Ukraine and scaled to other countries, will definitely be the fastest result we see," Ferchuk said.

The minister also said the ministry plans to create a fund based on a public-private partnership that will invest in products emerging after acceleration. This should speed up the entry of Ukrainian technology products into other markets.

"Now our knowledge and skills are mostly used for military needs, but they can definitely be used, and we will use them, for civilian sectors of the economy," Ferchuk said.