DOD Solution, an Estonian-Ukrainian developer of onboard autonomy technologies, and Draganfly, a Canadian developer of cutting-edge solutions in the field of drones, unmanned systems, and software, Draganfly, have jointly announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at developing the autonomy of unmanned systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) – the AURA AI platform.

According to a press release from DOD Solution, the agreement aims to combine DOD Solution's expertise in autonomous systems and knowledge gained in Ukraine with Draganfly's Canadian engineering capabilities and system integration expertise.

This involves the integration of DOD Solution's AURA AI platform, which combines the AURA SBC onboard computer with the AURA OS software, designed to support autonomous functions in conditions where GPS signals or communications are degraded or unavailable.

"AURA AI technology enables target detection, recognition, and tracking, as well as final guidance directly on board. We aim for this level of autonomy to become a key feature of next-generation unmanned systems, and this partnership is another step in that direction," Chief Executive Officer of DOD Solution Roman Hapachylo said.

It is noted that for Canada, this collaboration will be beneficial in deepening technical expertise in the areas of autonomous system integration, testing, and ongoing support, as well as in strengthening Canada's capabilities in the field of unmanned systems.

For its part, the agreement opens the door for DOD Solution to integrate its technologies into additional platforms and allows the company, in collaboration with Draganfly, to explore the requirements of customers in Canada and allied countries.

The press release notes that, overall, the collaboration will combine Ukrainian innovations with Canada's industrial and technological capabilities through research, testing, technological collaboration, and licensing.

"Working with DOD Solution is intended to connect their onboard autonomy technology and operational understanding with our engineering capabilities in Canada," Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said.

Earlier, Ukrainian defense technology manufacturer TAF Industries, together with Draganfly, also announced the signing of a memorandum of strategic cooperation, which will explore the idea of localizing the production of unmanned systems in Canada.

Draganfly Inc. is a Canadian developer of cutting-edge solutions in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned systems, and software, serving clients in North America and other regions of the world.

DOD Solution is an Estonian-Ukrainian defense technology company that develops onboard computers and autonomy systems for unmanned platforms. The company collaborates with manufacturers of unmanned platforms, integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-based autonomy solutions into a wide range of defense systems.