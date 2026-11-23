Ukraine’s Diia government app will soon introduce authentication for foreign nationals, allowing them to access Ukrainian public services on their smartphones, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has said.

“We are continuing to expand our flagship government app and take its functionality to the international level. Authentication for foreign nationals will become available in Diia soon,” the ministry said.

The announcement was made by First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Valeria Koval at the Shaping the Digital State – Digital Summit 2026 in Geneva, according to a ministry statement.

The first step will be the launch and development of a special e-resident status. Under the initiative, foreign nationals will be able to obtain a Ukrainian taxpayer identification number (RNOKPP) entirely online, without visiting government offices or dealing with paperwork.

The ministry also plans to translate and launch key services in English, introduce a digital resident card in Diia and provide round-the-clock support through its Diia.AI assistant.

“We aim to make Ukrainian public services as convenient, clear and accessible as possible on a single smartphone screen, from anywhere in the world,” the ministry said.

More than 24 million Ukrainians currently use Diia, while 1.2 million people access digital government services daily, generating millions of interactions with the state, the ministry said.