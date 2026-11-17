Ukrainian-American defence technology company Swarmer, which went public on Nasdaq in March 2026 under the ticker SWMR, has completed its previously announced acquisition of the intellectual property of Ukrainian defence technology company Vataga Drone, which specialises in the design and manufacture of strike FPV drones.

“Completion of this transaction allows us to bring battle-tested hardware expertise directly into Swarmer, and we believe this moves us closer to building full autonomous systems, rather than just the software that powers them,” Swarmer US President and CEO Alex Fink was quoted as saying in a company press release.

Under the deal, which involves a combination of cash and stock, Vataga CEO Maksym Melnyk and 14 research and development specialists will join Swarmer. Melnyk is expected to become vice president of hardware, reporting directly to Fink.

Vataga will continue operating as an independent manufacturing company.

Swarmer will acquire ownership of Vataga’s intellectual property portfolio covering hardware and software development, including FPV drone designs, electronic systems for initiating munitions, ground-control equipment, development tools and manufacturing documentation.

“We look forward to combining our hardware development expertise with Swarmer’s battle-tested software to create integrated battlefield solutions,” Melnyk said.

Swarmer said the acquisition supports its strategy of combining vendor-agnostic autonomous control software with selected hardware capabilities.

The company also said it was in the process of finalising an agreement to acquire Ukrainian ground robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Ratel Robotics in a transaction potentially valued at $224 million.

In August, Swarmer announced a strategic partnership and an equity investment in newly established Vectus Air Defense Systems, headed by Erik Prince, founder of the US private military company Blackwater.

Vataga Drone is a Ukrainian defence technology company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Kyiv. It specialises in designing and manufacturing strike FPV drones, proprietary electronics for munition initiation and drone-interception systems.

Swarmer’s core activities include autonomous swarm coordination, integration of multidomain unmanned systems, AI-enabled collaborative autonomy, and command-and-control software for distributed robotic operations. Its customers include drone manufacturers that license its software for integration with their hardware platforms, the company said.

As reported, Swarmer’s net loss widened 2.7-fold year-on-year to $9.3 million in July-September 2026, while revenue fell 28.6% to $25,600.

In the second quarter of 2026, the company’s net loss increased to $7.3 million from $1.6 million a year earlier, while revenue rose to $216,000 from $138,200.

Swarmer’s revenue declined to $310,000 in 2025 from $330,000 in 2024, while its net loss widened to $8.53 million from $2.07 million.