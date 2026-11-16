FMs of five EU countries call for stepping up efforts to combat cryptocurrency networks used to circumvent Russian sanctions

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Finland, Denmark, France, and Lithuania called in a joint letter for a stronger fight against financial schemes designed to circumvent sanctions against Russia, in particular by countering cryptocurrency networks and monitoring compliance with the restrictions, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on X social media platform.

"Russia must not be allowed to use cryptocurrencies and shadow financial networks to evade sanctions and finance its war against Ukraine," Tsahkna said.

According to him, the foreign ministers of five countries called for closing loopholes that allow sanctions to be circumvented and for strengthening measures against cryptocurrency networks that facilitate such circumvention.

"Our sanctions must follow the money, wherever and however it moves," the Estonian foreign minister added.