Govt approves regulations on creation of Ukrainian dataset for training language models

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved regulations on the creation of a Ukrainian dataset intended for training and testing large language models (LLMs), requiring the Ministry of Digital Transformation to ensure its creation within three months of the relevant resolution taking effect.

According to Government Resolution No. 1416 of November 11, 2026, executive authorities must, within one month of receiving a request from the Ministry of Digital Transformation or SOE Diia, transfer to that enterprise sets of anonymized structured and unstructured data that can be used for training and testing large language models.

The transfer of data must be carried out in compliance with intellectual property laws and within the scope of existing rights.

In addition, the government has recommended that government agencies, scientific institutions, archives, libraries, educational institutions, legal entities, and individuals, as well as individual entrepreneurs, to facilitate the creation of a Ukrainian data corpus while respecting the rights of research institutions, authors, and other rights holders.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Education and Science and with the participation of the National Academy of Sciences, must, within six months of the corpus's creation, address issues related to the further development of the national language resources system and submit relevant proposals to the government.

According to the regulation, access to the corpus will be granted to legal entities or individual entrepreneurs engaged in activities related to the development, training, or testing of large language models, have applied to the corpus compiler for access, and have committed to using the data exclusively for training and testing such models.

At the same time, access to the corpus will not be granted to individuals who conduct business activities on the territory of Russia, Belarus, and/or states that are part of customs or military alliances with these countries, or who are subject to sanctions. The ban also applies to sole proprietors who are citizens of a state recognized by law as an aggressor state or an occupying state, as well as to legal entities established under the laws of such states.

It is noted that SOE Diia will review applications for access within 10 business days. If there are deficiencies in the submitted application, the processing entity will notify the applicant of the identified deficiencies within five business days of receiving the application. Thus, the applicant has 10 business days from the date of receiving notification of the identified deficiencies to correct them.