Hetmantsev seeks inquiry into shadow gambling market

Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, has initiated a meeting of the temporary investigative commission (TIC) on bringing the gambling market out of the shadow economy.

"I am initiating a meeting of the TIC on issues concerning the de-shadowing of the gambling market," Hetmantsev wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He said the State Online Gambling Monitoring System (SOMS) should provide for the identification of individual players and records of all their bets, winnings and gaming events, as well as full access to this data for tax authorities.

Launching the system without these functions would serve no purpose, he said.

In August, the state agency overseeing gambling and lotteries, PlayCity, signed a contract with Ukrainian IT company Kitsoft to implement the second stage of SOMS. The contract, awarded following an open tender through the Prozorro public procurement system, is worth UAH 43.2 million including VAT, or UAH 35.9 million excluding VAT.

At the time, 28 of the 31 licensed gambling operators had been integrated into the system, according to reports.

In the summer, the Ministry of Digital Transformation described Hetmantsev's public criticism of the ministry and PlayCity as a conflict of interest and political pressure on the reform of the gambling and lottery sector launched by the ministry a year earlier.

The ministry disputed several of Hetmantsev's statements, including claims concerning former minister Mykhailo Fedorov's role in coordinating the former gambling regulator and launching SOMS in 2022, alleged violations in the lottery licensing competition, and alleged inaction by PlayCity against illegal gambling websites and unlawful gambling advertising.

At the time, then acting Digital Transformation Minister Oleksandra Bornyakov filed a lawsuit against Hetmantsev to protect his honor, dignity and business reputation. Bornyakov was represented by law firm Miller and lawyer Masi Nayyem.

Hetmantsev welcomed the decision to take the dispute to court, saying the proceedings would make it possible to establish the facts publicly. He also said he wanted Fedorov and former PlayCity head Oleksandr Novikov involved in the case.

Hetmantsev said he would raise in court the launch of SOMS, the lottery licensing competition, efforts to combat gambling addiction and sanctions against gambling operators for illegal advertising.