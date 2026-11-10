Kyivstar mobile operator building modern mobility ecosystem around Uklon taxi service – CEO

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar and online taxi service Uklon, which it acquired in spring 2025, are seeking new growth opportunities amid a degree of stagnation in the number of rides and are working to build a modern mobility ecosystem, Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said.

"We are trying to build a kind of modern mobility ecosystem around Uklon's business," Komarov said during an online presentation of Kyivstar's third-quarter performance on YouTube.

According to him, the company sees significant opportunities for further growth in Uklon's delivery business, while also working to expand intercity transportation and developing a delivery marketplace, particularly for product categories in which delivery is an integral part of the value chain.

Komarov explained that Uklon's core business (its ride-hailing service) had reached a certain level of maturity due to the company's leading market share and the impact of the current situation.

"External circumstances are putting some pressure on population mobility. This pressure has two consequences: first, we are seeing a certain stagnation in the number of rides because mobility is constrained by factors related to the war, while at the same time the average transaction value is growing faster," the Kyivstar CEO said.

According to the company's report, the number of rides in the third quarter of this year increased by just 1.5% compared with the third quarter of last year, to 42.8 million, while revenue rose by 45.8%, to UAH 1.497 billion, and EBITDA increased by 20.4%, to UAH 455 million. At the same time, the number of deliveries grew by 26.9%, to 1.5 million, while the number of digital customers increased by 6%, to 5.4 million.

Komarov added that Uklon's entry into the bus transportation market involved a different business model, with full commercial responsibility for the entire value chain – from ticket sales to the actual provision of transportation services.

As reported, Uklon's services available to users include ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, the Uklon Ads advertising platform, the Uklon Store marketplace, and Uklon Travel, a bus ticket booking service.

In September, the company announced its launch in Drohobych, Mukachevo, Oleksandria and Uman, expanding its presence to 31 cities in Ukraine. Its services also include car booking within the Bukovel tourist resort.

In early August, it was also reported that Uklon had begun onboarding drivers to its service in five new cities in Uzbekistan – Fergana, Margilan, Kokand, Namangan and Andijan – thereby expanding its presence beyond Tashkent.