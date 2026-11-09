Nova Poshta's revenue up 32.5% in 9M 2026, cost of restoring damaged property exceeds 2.1 bln hryvnias

Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA group, increased its revenue by 32.5% in January-September 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to 50.3 billion hryvnias, while the estimated cost of restoring property damaged by enemy attacks or hostilities since the start of the full-scale invasion has exceeded 2.1 billion hryvnias.

According to a Nova Poshta press release, the total volume of parcels and cargo delivered in the first nine months of this year was 379 million, of which 25 million were international.

The total number of shipments processed rose by 9.1% compared with the same period of 2025, the release said.

Nova Poshta said the total number of service points in Ukraine stood at 57,000. In January-September of this year, 1,900 new branches and pickup points were opened and 5,700 parcel lockers were installed, and by the end of September the network comprised 17,300 branches and pickup points and 39,700 parcel lockers.

From January through September 2026, capital investments by the NOVA group totaled 2.9 billion hryvnias, of which 1.2 billion hryvnias went to expanding and maintaining logistics capacity, 680 million hryvnias to developing the network of branches and parcel lockers, and 531 million hryvnias to updating the vehicle fleet and BDF containers.

Among other things, in January-September 2026 Nova Post expanded its geographic presence, entering the U.S. and Canadian markets. The company's own service points in Europe numbered 1,200 at the end of September, with the largest networks operating in Moldova (754 points), Poland (239) and the Czech Republic (51).

The release said that in the first nine months of this year, NOVA group companies paid more than 15 billion hryvnias in taxes and fees to Ukraine's budget, up 27% from the same period of 2025.

In October, company co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk said at the "Business and New Challenges. Dialogues with NV" event that Nova Poshta estimates its losses from Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion at about 3 billion hryvnias, including the loss of terminals in occupied territories.

It was clarified at the time that Nova Poshta is rebuilding its logistics, reducing the number of parcels in each terminal and speeding up deliveries to customers.

Nova Poshta's interim condensed financial statements said the company increased its net profit 1.7 times in January-September 2026 compared with the same period of 2025, to 2.6286 billion hryvnias.

At the same time, after the escalation of Russian shelling in the third quarter of this year, Nova Poshta recorded a net loss of 80.27 million hryvnias, compared with a profit of 348.45 million hryvnias in the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2026, Nova Poshta also transported more than 37,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo and in total directed almost 1.3 billion hryvnias to social and charitable initiatives over the period, including 28.12 million hryvnias to help the military and support the Humanitarian Nova Poshta program, and another 469.31 million hryvnias to payments to mobilized employees.

The average number of Nova Poshta employees in January-September 2026 was 29,300, compared with 27,600 in 2025, while the headcount at the end of September this year was 35,200, compared with 32,000 a year earlier.