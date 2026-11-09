Kyivstar aims to become leading AI player in Ukraine – CEO

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, aims to become a leading player in artificial intelligence (AI) in Ukraine, both in terms of customer service and in terms of infrastructure, CEO and company President Oleksandr Komarov has said.

"We have our own vision. And that vision is to become a leading player in artificial intelligence in Ukraine, both in terms of customer service and in terms of infrastructure. And I believe that now is exactly the time to start," Komarov said during a presentation of Kyivstar's third-quarter results this year, broadcast on YouTube.

According to him, the relevant development is based on three key elements, one of which is the creation of a large language model that Kyivstar is developing in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"We have received access to the first Ukrainian datasets. So the process is under way," the CEO said.

According to him, the company is ready to apply its own experience and competencies together with data processing centers to sovereign AI infrastructure that should be close to Ukrainian users.

"And the third, very important element is strengthening our positions in the market of modern cloud technologies, which became possible thanks to the acquisition of the company GigaCloud," Komarov added.

Regarding the impact of the war, he stressed that Kyivstar decided not to wait for it to end but to develop. The CEO rejected the view that creating AI infrastructure in Ukraine in current conditions is inexpedient, noting that it can be protected and the risks minimized by attracting investment, including foreign investment.

"And I believe that we must start right now, without waiting for the end of the war, because this is an important factor of sovereignty that must be taken into account in decisions made in Ukraine," the Kyivstar CEO argued.

As reported, in June this year Kyivstar, together with the telecom holding VEON, the mobile operator's largest shareholder, and the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, signed a memorandum of understanding at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk on the intention to create an AI Data Center in Ukraine, a sovereign artificial intelligence data center.

In the third quarter of 2026 Kyivstar's EBITDA rose by 18.7%, to UAH 8.4 billion, while revenue grew by 26.5%, to UAH 15.6 billion. Net profit was $99 million, compared with a net loss of $89 million in the third quarter of 2025.