Mobile operator Kyivstar to merge cloud business with GigaCloud into single vertical – CEO

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, plans to gradually integrate its own cloud business with acquired cloud infrastructure provider GigaCloud into a single business vertical, the company's CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said.

"This is part of our plan. We see significant synergy potential in the interaction between our existing cloud business and GigaCloud," Komarov emphasized during a presentation of Kyivstar's third-quarter results for this year, which was streamed on YouTube.

According to Komarov, the synergies lie in the B2B customer base, cloud infrastructure-as-a-service offerings, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.

Kyivstar's CEO added that the GigaCloud team would also be involved in developing national sovereign AI infrastructure and services based on it, as the company has expertise in cloud engineering and its own research and development (R&D) capabilities.

At the same time, he said, GigaCloud would remain a separate, independent segment for the time being, while Kyivstar would work out how to reflect it in its financial statements. Komarov noted that GigaCloud is a profitable business that generated approximately $14 million in revenue and $4.7 million in EBITDA in 2025, and further improved its performance in 2026, although the latest figures have not yet been disclosed.

Komarov recalled that the company's core strategy is based on a multi-cloud approach built around two key elements: cooperation and partnerships with major cloud providers, and the development of its own cloud services using proprietary infrastructure. In particular, Kyivstar is one of Microsoft's largest partners in Ukraine, while the company launched its own cloud platform in the summer of 2025 and continues to develop it.

As reported, in late October, Kyivstar announced the acquisition of GigaCloud, one of Ukraine's leading cloud infrastructure providers, for nearly UAH 2.28 billion (almost $50 million), with the aim of expanding its business cloud solutions capabilities.

Founded in 2016, GigaCloud currently serves more than 1,800 corporate clients. The company specializes in providing relevant services to businesses. Its clients include agricultural holding company Kernel, Naftogaz, and others.

In the third quarter of 2026, Kyivstar increased EBITDA by 18.7% to UAH 8.4 billion, while revenue grew by 26.5% to UAH 15.6 billion. Net profit totaled $99 million, compared with a net loss of $89 million in the third quarter of 2025.