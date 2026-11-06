Kyivstar increases Q3 EBITDA by 18.7% as revenue grows 26.5%

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, increased EBITDA by 18.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026 to UAH 8.4 billion, while revenue grew by 26.5% to UAH 15.6 billion, the company's quarterly report said on Friday.

"This quarter demonstrates how Kyivstar is expanding. This growth provides the resources for further expansion. Over the first nine months, free cash flow increased by 57%. Our network continued to operate even under the most challenging conditions," the report quoted Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov as saying.

Kyivstar estimates that its revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased by 17.5% in dollar terms to $349 million, while EBITDA rose by 10.3% to $189 million.