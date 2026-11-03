Taxi demand in Kyiv during prolonged air alerts exceeds available driver numbers – Uklon, Bolt

Demand for taxi services in Kyiv during prolonged air raid alerts exceeds the number of available drivers, preventing operators from fulfilling some ride requests, Uklon and Bolt told Interfax-Ukraine.

"When the number of passengers is several times higher than the number of available drivers, some orders cannot be fulfilled. The scale depends on the specific situation," Bolt General Manager Serhiy Pavlyk said.

Uklon Chief Ride-hailing Officer Olena Orlova said several adverse factors associated with prolonged air alerts contributed to the imbalance: security risks, difficult traffic conditions and congestion, and GPS navigation disruptions. These factors discourage drivers from going online and reduce the share of completed rides among all requests placed on the platform.

"In addition, given the rapid rise in fuel and vehicle maintenance costs, the fare is no longer attractive to some driver-partners and does not compensate for the risks involved, while passengers are not always willing to pay more," Orlova said.

To address GPS navigation disruptions caused by electronic warfare systems, Uklon and Bolt have enabled drivers to manually adjust their geolocation.

Pavlyk said the feature had brought some drivers back to the app and reduced both waiting times and the number of unfulfilled requests.

"At the same time, the feature cannot fully offset the impact of air alerts, attacks and other external factors," he said.

Orlova said Uklon also allows passengers to check and adjust their pickup location when placing an order.

She added that the company was researching and testing technological solutions that could potentially improve navigation.

Uklon also said its big data research had identified an overall decline in business activity among the population, including during what is typically an active autumn business season and the school year. Many Kyiv residents had temporarily left the capital this year, while many of those who remained were working remotely. Schools and kindergartens were also more often operating remotely.

As reported, Ukraine's Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and the Ministry of Economy and Environment signed a memorandum with digital platforms Bolt, Uklon, Uber and OPTI to prevent critical increases in transport fares in Kyiv during air alerts, public transport shutdowns or other logistics-related force majeure situations in the capital. The memorandum provides for a cap on the surcharge above the base fare of 75% during air alerts.

Bolt provides shared mobility services, including ride-hailing, electric scooter and bicycle rentals, car rentals, corporate rides, and food and grocery delivery through Bolt Food. The company operates in more than 50 countries across Europe, Africa and Asia.

The number of Uklon's digitally active users increased by 8.2% year-over-year to 5.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Its services include ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, the Uklon Ads advertising platform, the Uklon Store marketplace and the Uklon Travel bus ticket service.