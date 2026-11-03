NovaPay Credit increases net profit 2.8-fold in 9M 2026

NovaPay Credit, the bond issuer and a subsidiary of international financial services provider NovaPay (NovaPay trademark), part of the Nova Group, increased its net profit 2.8-fold year-over-year in January-September 2026, to UAH 284.76 million.

According to the company's interim financial statements, revenue increased 1.9-fold, to UAH 940.53 million, gross profit rose 2.7-fold, to UAH 452.03 million, and operating profit increased 2.9-fold, to UAH 388.17 million.

Based on the previously published financial statements, NovaPay Credit also increased its net profit 2.4-fold year-over-year in the third quarter, to UAH 112.76 million, while revenue grew 1.8-fold, to UAH 354.11 million.

Gross and operating profit both increased 2.5-fold, to UAH 186.62 million and UAH 159.00 million, respectively.

Trade and other current receivables stood at UAH 2.147 billion as of September 30, compared with UAH 1.632 billion at the end of December 2025.

The report states that proceeds from bond sales increased to UAH 1.218 billion in January-September 2026 from UAH 659.02 million in the same period of 2025. At the same time, expenses on bond repurchases rose to UAH 1.003 billion from UAH 446.42 million.

Proceeds under repurchase agreements involving bonds, which the company offers as an alternative to bank deposits, amounted to UAH 1.276 billion in the first nine months of 2026, compared with UAH 971.30 million a year earlier. Expenses under these agreements increased to UAH 1.182 billion from UAH 682.26 million.

As reported in October, NovaPay registered and began selling its 16th corporate bond issue, Series P, with a nominal value of UAH 200 million.

The company redeemed three bond issues with a combined nominal value of UAH 300 million: Series C in September 2025, Series A in April 2026 and Series B in July 2026.

In the first half of 2026, NovaPay Credit sold bonds worth UAH 693 million, compared with UAH 355.63 million in the first half of 2025. Bond repurchase expenses increased to UAH 578.80 million from UAH 244.92 million.

NovaPay was established in 2001 as an international financial services provider and is part of the Nova Group, which includes Nova Poshta. It provides financial services online and at Nova Poshta branches. According to its website, the company employs approximately 13,000 people across more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches throughout Ukraine.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the company accounts for approximately 22.7% of the total volume of domestic money transfers.