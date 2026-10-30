Ukrtelecom 9M revenue jumps nearly 13%

Ukraine's largest fixed-line telecommunications operator, Ukrtelecom, increased revenue by almost 13% in January-September 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 4.3 billion, while EBITDA rose 46% year over year to more than UAH 1.3 billion, according to a company press release published Thursday.

"Throughout the third quarter of 2026, Ukrtelecom continued to ensure the stable operation of telecommunications infrastructure and uninterrupted services for our subscribers throughout Ukraine," Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz said in the press release.

Revenue from optical internet services increased by 12% over the nine-month period compared with the same period last year. As of the end of September, 85% of the company's business-to-consumer (B2C) subscribers and 93% of its business-to-business (B2B) subscribers were using its optical internet services.

Among other indicators, the EBITDA margin for the reporting period stood at 30.5%, up 7 percentage points from last year.

The company added that it had laid more than 3,400 kilometers of fiber-optic lines in the first nine months of this year, bringing the total length of its optical network to 96,300 kilometers.

According to the press release, nearly 1,500 medical facilities and 2,038 educational institutions were connected to the fixed-line operator's optical network as of the end of the third quarter of this year.

In addition, since the beginning of this year, the company's specialists have extended optical internet connections to 82 medical facilities and 143 educational institutions.

Ukrtelecom separately reported that revenue from commercial property rentals totaled almost UAH 495 million in January-September 2026.

The company said it had paid nearly UAH 1.3 billion in taxes and fees to budgets at all levels during the first nine months of 2026.

The company also recalled that the virtual mobile operator U Mobile began operating in Ukraine in September this year. It is a trademark for mobile communications services provided by Trimob LLC, whose sole founder is Ukrtelecom.

The virtual mobile operator offers a range of Semerka tariff plans, which provide opportunities for messaging through apps, watching video content and working.

As reported, Ukrtelecom increased its total revenue by 12.6% in January-June 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 2.78 billion, while EBITDA rose by 50% to more than UAH 810 million.