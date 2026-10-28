Ukraine seeks investment partners for AI data center – digital minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to expand its sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by attracting investment companies to build a large data center in Ukraine, Minister of Digital Transformation Oksana Ferchuk said, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"At the end of the summer, we launched what we call sovereign infrastructure, which we refer to as an AI factory. It is our small data center, and we want to expand it," Ferchuk explained at the Technovation conference held as part of the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Ferchuk, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to hold a tender for investment companies interested in building the relevant data center in Ukraine.

Having its own infrastructure, she said, will make it possible to experiment not only with advanced models but also with other models that will process the relevant information.

"This is an important part of sovereignty, including sovereignty in the field of AI, and to ensure rapid development, we need to move in this direction," the minister noted.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also plans to publicly launch a national language model and a data corpus in January 2027. The project is being implemented jointly with mobile operator Kyivstar.

Speaking about the ministry's overall strategy, Ferchuk noted that it would continue developing public services and work to improve the investment appeal of Diia City in order to attract Ukrainian and foreign investment.

"When we talk about foreign investment, we also mean entering international markets," the minister added.