Russia escalates AI-powered cyberattacks on Ukraine's public and private sectors – ministry

Russia has intensified cyberattacks on Ukraine's public and commercial sectors using artificial intelligence (AI) tools that make attacks faster to prepare and carry out, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Oksana Ferchuk said.

"The enemy has realized that it cannot physically destroy digital infrastructure, so cyberattacks have now intensified not only against the public sector but also against the commercial sector. This has changed two fundamental things: attacks are now much faster, and preparations for them are also faster," Ferchuk said at the Technovation conference held as part of the Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to her, Ukraine is studying ways to use AI tools to counter such attacks.

Among other measures, the government plans to invest in cybersecurity education and expand educational programs at academic institutions, particularly those covering work with artificial intelligence models.

In the public sector, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is urging its colleagues to complete the formation of cyber teams over the coming weeks. For businesses, the minister recommends first and foremost ensuring that they have a specialist or team responsible for the cybersecurity of their information systems.

Ferchuk advised large companies with numerous users and information systems to analyze which professional cybersecurity tools are being used in their businesses.

"In today's world, it is not enough simply to have a team of specialists. You need professional tools that are installed on every computer used by your employees and monitor the actual condition of each computer," the minister of digital transformation noted.

Earlier, in a blitz interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Dmytro Pakholchenko, director of the Cyber Protection Department of the Administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, said that CERT-UA specialists had identified signs of possible AI use by malicious actors in January–September 2026 when preparing phishing messages, creating fake web pages and developing software code.

According to him, although there is no separate accounting category for AI-related incidents, the practical experience of the agency's specialists indicates that malicious actors are turning to AI tools significantly more often than they did last year.

Vitaliy Balashov, deputy minister of digital transformation for cybersecurity and cloud technologies, also mentioned the trend of malicious actors using AI in an interview with the agency.

In particular, he said that some cyberattacks detected by the specialized Security Operations Center unit of the state enterprise Diia may be carried out using AI, which can enhance the capabilities of both attackers and those countering their attacks. Such tools enable them to work faster, automate a large number of processes and increase the number of actions performed simultaneously.