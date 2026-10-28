Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar acquires cloud provider GigaCloud for nearly $50 mln

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV), the parent company of Ukraine's largest telecommunications operator, Kyivstar, has announced the acquisition of GigaCloud, one of Ukraine's leading cloud infrastructure providers, for nearly UAH 2.28 billion (almost $50 million) to expand its cloud solutions capabilities for businesses.

"By combining these strengths with our telecommunications infrastructure, customer reach and investment capabilities, we will be able to help even more companies modernize their operations and develop a stronger technology business for the enterprise segment," Kyivstar Group Ltd. President Oleksandr Komarov was quoted as saying in a press release.

He added that the acquisition would help develop infrastructure that Ukraine will need over the long term.

The transaction is expected to close after the standard closing conditions for deals of this kind have been met. GigaCloud will continue operating as a separate business unit within Kyivstar Group Ltd., retaining its own brand and management team.

In particular, the company's founders are expected to continue running the business.

The agreement also provides for no changes to existing customer contracts, service levels or commercial terms.

"Together with Kyivstar Group Ltd., we will be able to accelerate infrastructure investment, expand our market presence and continue providing services at the level of quality our customers expect," GigaCloud CEO and co-founder Nazarii Kurochko said in the press release.

GigaCloud co-founder Anton Khvastunov, in turn, emphasized that the partnership would strengthen the company's ability to scale secure cloud services and enable it to continue contributing to Ukraine's digital development.

Kyivstar added that the investment would expand the operator's technological capabilities for the corporate sector, further strengthen its capabilities in sovereign cloud infrastructure and enable the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based services tailored to the needs of Ukrainian businesses and government institutions.

Founded in 2016, GigaCloud currently serves more than 1,800 corporate customers. The company specializes in providing relevant services to businesses. Its clients include agricultural holding company Kernel, Naftogaz and others.

The mobile operator's press release specifies that, according to unaudited management accounts, GigaCloud generated approximately $14 million in revenue and $4.7 million in EBITDA in 2025, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of approximately 34%.

"The agreement is expected to have a positive impact on the development of Kyivstar Group Ltd. The transaction valuation takes into account GigaCloud's growth rate, expertise in cloud technologies, leading market position and the expected benefits of combining the businesses," Kyivstar said.

The transaction structure includes $41 million in acquisition consideration, up to $4 million in deferred debt obligations, approximately $3 million in payments tied to the achievement of agreed performance targets, and up to $2 million in compensation for capital expenditures (CAPEX), in accordance with the terms of the deal.

As reported in the summer of this year, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine authorized Kyivstar Private Joint Stock Company to acquire control of GigaCloud LLC, the cloud provider operating under the GigaCloud brand.

In June 2025, the mobile operator launched its own cloud service for Ukrainian users, Kyivstar Cloud, which is available to small, medium-sized and large businesses, as well as public-sector organizations.

Kyivstar increased its revenue by 29.1% in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reaching UAH 28.9 billion, while revenue in U.S. dollar terms rose by 22.8% to $662 million. Kyivstar's net profit for the period increased by 36.1% compared with the first half of 2025, reaching UAH 7.1 billion, while net profit in U.S. dollar terms rose by 28.8% to $162 million.