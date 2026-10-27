HIMERA, GomSpace Group launch sovereign Ukrainian satellite under OBRIA initiative

Ukraine's HIMERA and Denmark's GomSpace have launched OBRIA NANO, the first test satellite of the future independent Ukrainian communications network, into orbit and have already begun operating it.

According to HIMERA, the developer and manufacturer of communication systems, the satellite was launched as part of the SpaceX Transporter-18 mission on October 1, 2026.

"The goal of the initiative is to create Ukraine's own satellite network, diversify the country's communication channels, and reduce strategic dependence on foreign infrastructure. The next important step is to localize the production of satellites and ground terminals in Ukraine. This will allow us to develop our own technologies in the field of satellite communications and gradually build up Ukraine's manufacturing capabilities," the statement reads.