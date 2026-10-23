Ukrposhta welcomes appointment of new supervisory board - CEO

Ukraine's national postal operator Ukrposhta welcomes the formation of its new supervisory board and is ready to begin working with the new members once all relevant procedures have been completed, CEO Ihor Smiliansky said.

"We also congratulate the new members of Ukrposhta's supervisory board on their appointments," Smiliansky wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He said Ukrposhta would not comment on the appointments, as these fall within the remit of the company's shareholder, the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine. He expressed hope that the decision on the new board would strengthen corporate governance at the national postal operator.

"In my view, the selection of supervisory board members was exemplary in terms of corporate governance, especially given recent questions surrounding appointments to the supervisory boards of other state institutions," Smiliansky said.

The selection was conducted by the Cabinet of Ministers' nominations committee and an independent recruiter whose work was funded by partners at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), he said.

Smiliansky added that Ukrposhta's management had not been informed of the potential candidates and had not taken part in their selection.

"This is also a matter of principle for me. We can be proud of the exemplary conduct and compliance with the highest standards of independence in corporate governance," he said.

Neither Ukrposhta nor Smiliansky personally could comment on the selected members' professional experience because they did not know the individuals, he said. Questions should therefore be directed to the shareholder or representatives of the recruitment company.

Smiliansky said he knew Yevhen Dubohryz, the state representative on the board, with whom he worked almost weekly. He had also met Oleh Tymkiv during Tymkiv's employment at PwC some seven or eight years ago, but they had not been in contact since.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved four independent members of Ukrposhta's supervisory board: Jurate Stanisauskiene, who chaired the board of directors of Lithuania's national postal operator Lietuvos paštas for four years; Tymkiv, business development director at audit firm Moore Stephens; Neil Henry Ashworth; and Hallmerus Artu Hjalmar Alexi.

The four were approved as winners of the competitive selection process under Cabinet order No. 1092-r dated October 21, 2026. Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Yevhen Dubohryz also joined the supervisory board as the state representative.

Ukrposhta's website currently lists only Oleksandr Yarema in its supervisory board section.

In late March 2026, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture announced a competition to select five independent members of Ukrposhta's supervisory board, with applications due by 1800 on April 24. The EBRD supported the process by engaging a recruiter to search for and select candidates.