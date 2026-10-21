Ukrposhta teams up with Kasta to launch Ukrposhta Market marketplace

Ukraine's national postal operator, JSC Ukrposhta, is launching the Ukrposhta Market marketplace in partnership with Kasta, offering access to more than 10 million products and free delivery to post offices throughout Ukraine.

"This is not just another marketplace, but a unique one with a specific positioning: to give people in every corner of Ukraine the opportunity to get everything they need, even when air raid sirens are sounding and nearby stores are not operating," Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky explained in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

According to him, to use Ukrposhta Market, customers need to download or update the Ukrposhta 2.0 app.

Smelyansky also said that the marketplace is not subsidized by the state and is a market-driven project.

The head of the national postal operator added that the service is aimed, in particular, at users who want to purchase essential goods without waiting until their order has accumulated enough items to qualify for free delivery.

"However, research shows that Generation Z, in particular, expects instant gratification. They do not want to wait until their shopping cart is full to receive free delivery. With this service, there is no need to wait," Smelyansky's statement said.

JSC Ukrposhta is Ukraine's national postal operator.

As reported, Ukrposhta increased its revenue by 4.2% in the first half of this year, to UAH 6 billion 776 million, and posted a net profit of UAH 92 million, compared with a net loss of UAH 312 million in the first half of last year.

The national postal operator has 7,200 customer service locations, including 2,000 mobile post offices serving 21,300 settlements. The average number of employees at the national postal operator in the second quarter of 2026 was 25,800, while the average salary was UAH 20,300.