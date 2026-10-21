Kyiv's GigaCenter data center damaged in enemy attack, service disruptions possible

The GigaCenter data center in Kyiv was damaged in a Russian attack on October 20, the company said in a Facebook post.

The company noted that, due to the damage, customers may experience disruptions to the operation of equipment hosted at GigaCenter.

"We are currently working to contain the consequences of the strike. Thank you for your understanding!" the company added.

GigaCenter specializes in providing server and IT equipment colocation services for businesses. The company is part of the GIGAGROUP holding, which also includes telecommunications operator GigaTrans, cloud services provider GigaCloud and cybersecurity agency GigaSafe.

The previous night, on October 19, Russian forces launched another strike on the data center of telecommunications operator Datagroup PJSC, which has been part of the DVL group of companies (Datagroup-Volia-lifecell) since September 2024. As a result, the relevant infrastructure was completely destroyed and cannot be restored.