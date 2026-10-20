Vodafone Ukraine to add solar power to 400 more cell towers nationally

VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, has announced the launch of the second phase of its in-house power generation project, under which new solar power plants are planned for installation at another 400 base stations across Ukraine.

According to the company's press release, the second phase of the project will be four times larger than the first, bringing the total number of sites covered by the program to 500 after both phases are completed.

The mobile operator said that the first 100 solar power plants generated more than 110,000 kWh during their first summer season. The projected annual output of the first phase, which is expected to cover up to 30% of the annual electricity consumption of the respective base stations, is approximately 380 MWh.

"The first summer put the technology to the test under real-world conditions. The first 100 solar power plants generated more than 110,000 kWh of electricity during the summer alone. During periods of peak solar generation, some base stations were able to operate without drawing electricity from the external grid," the press release quoted Vodafone Ukraine Chief Technology Officer Yevhen Frunza as saying.

The company recalled that the first phase of the project was completed in June this year. In particular, solar power plants were installed at 100 base stations across 14 regions of the country.

As reported, in May, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, announced the acquisition of six solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 105 MW in Lviv region for UAH 3.6 billion, or $80.8 million.

VF Ukraine increased its consolidated net profit by 14.2% in January-June 2026 compared with the same period last year, to UAH 1.9 billion, while revenue rose by 10.6%, to UAH 14.9 billion.

The mobile operator said at the time that it had invested more than UAH 3.5 billion in restoring and developing telecommunications infrastructure in the first half of 2026, matching the level recorded in the first half of 2025. The company explained that nearly half of the investment was allocated to network construction and restoration, as well as measures to ensure network resilience during power outages.