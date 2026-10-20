Nova Poshta, Ukrposhta brace for new EU customs rules for Ukrainian exporters from Nov. 1

Nova Poshta, part of the Nova group, and national postal operator Ukrposhta JSC have said that new customs rules for business shipments of goods from Ukraine to the European Union will take effect on Nov. 1 if adopted. The rules will require additional product identifiers and may include a handling fee of EUR 2 per parcel in the customs declaration.

According to Nova Poshta's release, the new requirements apply to online sellers, online stores, and sellers on marketplaces or social networks from countries outside the European Union, including Ukraine, that send goods to buyers in EU countries.

In addition, the requirements apply to goods sold online and do not apply to non-commercial goods.

It is noted that for customs clearance of each product, three new types of Product Identifiers (PID) will have to be provided. These are M-PID (code C127), the product article number used by the seller or marketplace, NS-PID (code C128), the internal article number assigned by the manufacturer or supplier, and the international product identifier (S-PID, code C129).

Ukrposhta said in its release that from Oct. 21 it will update its digital systems so that its customers can calculate costs in advance and factor them into the price of goods, as well as automate and simplify data exchange.

In particular, three additional fields for the new types of identifiers (PID) will be created in the national postal operator's personal account.

Among other things, Ukrposhta added that it expects the introduction of an additional customs handling fee of EUR 2 per parcel.

"The final decision of the European Commission on this fee is expected on Oct. 22," Ukrposhta specified, noting that if the fee is introduced, the postal operator will automatically factor the payment in during processing.

Separately, Nova Poshta stressed the importance of checking by Nov. 1 whether each product and its variant has a separate article number, obtaining the necessary codes from manufacturers or suppliers, and checking for international identifiers.

In addition, sellers should make sure that an order number is not used instead of a product identifier, and check whether the necessary data is stored in the CRM, product catalog or marketplace and whether it can be transmitted via API and the business account.

Nova Poshta's main business remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

Ukrposhta JSC is Ukraine's national postal operator.