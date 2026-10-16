Nova Poshta suffers UAH 3 bln in war losses since Russian invasion – co-founder

Nova Poshta, part of the Nova group, estimates its losses from Russian attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion at approximately UAH 3 billion, including losses involving terminals in occupied territories, the company's co-founder Volodymyr Popereshniuk said at the Business and New Challenges. Dialogues with NV event.

"We estimate our losses over the entire period of the war at approximately UAH 3 billion. This estimate even includes the losses involving terminals in occupied territories," he said, adding that the company was trying to minimize its losses.

According to Popereshniuk, Nova Poshta is currently restructuring its logistics, reducing the number of parcels at each terminal and speeding up the delivery of shipments to customers.

"The main problem with missile strikes is fire. And to prevent a fire, there must be nothing there that can burn," he explained.

Popereshniuk added that the company's specialists also monitor air raid alerts and the overall situation in order to respond promptly to threats.

"And therefore, the faster we work and the more efficiently we operate, the safer it is for the parcels," the company's co-founder said.

He added that the company is currently actively developing its services in Moldova, the Czech Republic and Poland, while also expanding its presence in other regions, particularly the United States.

As reported, this summer Nova Poshta estimated that investments required to restore property damaged by Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion exceeded UAH 1 billion.

In late August, the company's CEO, Yevhen Tafiychuk, said that Nova Poshta was introducing a decentralized fulfillment model under which cargo facilities and post offices across Ukraine would serve as local warehouses.

In the first half of 2026, Nova Poshta increased its consolidated net profit by 24.3% compared with the same period in 2025, to UAH 2 billion 195 million, while revenue rose by 31.8%, to UAH 39 billion 127 million.

As of July 13, 2026, Nova Poshta's network comprised 54,700 service points: 16,800 branches and 37,900 parcel lockers across Ukraine.

Nova Poshta's core business remains the express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is Ukraine's leading express delivery provider. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.