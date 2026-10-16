Burtsev returns to NovaPay to lead corporate business development

Hlib Burtsev, who headed business development at Post Finance LLC (now NovaPay) from 2017 to 2020, has returned to the international financial service provider NovaPay (operating under the NovaPay trademark, with NovaPay Credit LLC as the issuer). He will lead the company’s corporate business development, overseeing the B2B segment and the creation of financial solutions for entrepreneurs and companies.

"The corporate segment is a key part of NovaPay’s development. Burtsev’s experience in the banking sector, fintech, and business development will strengthen our team and help us execute these plans," said NovaPay CEO Ihor Prykhodko, as quoted in the press release.

The company noted that Burtsev brings over 20 years of management experience in the banking and fintech sectors. During his previous tenure at NovaPay (2017–2020), he worked on the company’s strategy, the development of payment services, and the creation of its proprietary fintech platform. Most recently, he was responsible for business development at TAS Link.

In his new role, Burtsev will be responsible for the growth and financial performance of the corporate business—covering everything from customer experience and product development to commercial strategy, digital solutions, and the efficiency of business processes.

NovaPay emphasized that this appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial services for various business segments and to develop tailored offerings for corporate clients. NovaPay was founded in 2001 as an international financial service provider within the Nova group (Nova Poshta), offering financial services both online and offline at Nova Poshta branches. In 2023, it became the first non-banking financial institution in Ukraine to receive an expanded license from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), enabling it to open accounts and issue payment cards.