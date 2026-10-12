Ukraine’s Phantom Defense announces acquisition of net launcher developer Karakurt, integration of its technologies

Ukrainian defense technology company Phantom Defense has announced the completion of its acquisition of net launcher developer Karakurt, under which the business will be fully absorbed together with its team.

“This merger opens up new opportunities for scaling and developing a product that has already proven its high effectiveness at the front based on real combat experience,” a Phantom Defense representative is quoted as saying in a press release.

It is noted that, as part of the integration of drone net interception technologies into the Phantom Defense ecosystem, it will be possible to strengthen the protection of frontline units and infrastructure facilities against various types of unmanned threats.

Phantom Defense explained that the Karakurt net-drop system provides physical interception of drones without kinetic impact. It said the modules developed are adapted for DJI Mavic, Matrice and Autel platforms, as well as for FPV drones and special platforms, with the weight of individual modules starting from 201 grams.

According to the company, military units have used more than 50,000 Karakurt kits over the past six months.

Among other things, according to Phantom Defense, a single crew of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine intercepted more than 500 enemy drones in six months using the system.

Phantom Defense also said that, as part of the development of the deal, the company has presented the Mangal system for net interception of drones at close range.

Ukrainian defense technology company Phantom Defense specializes in creating an integrated ecosystem for countering unmanned threats, including electronic warfare, target detection systems, kinetic weapons and a situational awareness and combat management platform.

Karakurt is a Ukrainian team of specialists that supplies, configures and maintains modern drones and unmanned solutions.