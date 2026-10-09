Ukrposhta opens 11 rural branches across 4 regions, plans further expansion

Ukraine's national postal operator, JSC Ukrposhta, opened 11 new rural post offices this fall in Volyn, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions, with plans to extend the initiative to other regions of the country beyond the border and frontline regions currently covered.

"Why there specifically? Well, because the population has increased (we are talking about villages with populations of more than 1,200), demand for services has grown, we have the support of local communities, and we have found good staff," Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky said in a Telegram post.

According to him, a 12th office will also open soon in Rivne region.

Smelyansky explained that villages with insufficient service volumes would continue to be served by mobile post offices, which operate under all circumstances.

The Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, in turn, specified in a Telegram post that five offices had opened in Volyn region, four in Ternopil region, and one each in Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions.

Customers at these offices will be able to send and receive parcels, letters and international mail, arrange money transfers, pay utility bills and other charges, and receive pensions and social benefits.

As reported, Ukrposhta increased its revenue by 4.2% in the first half of this year, to UAH 6.776 billion, and posted a net profit of UAH 92 million, compared with a net loss of UAH 312 million in the first half of last year.

The national postal operator has 7,200 customer service locations, including 2,000 mobile post offices serving 21,300 settlements. The national postal operator had an average workforce of 25,800 employees in the second quarter of 2026, with an average salary of UAH 20,300.