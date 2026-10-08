Ukraine Inter TV cuts ties with Film.ua co-owner, replaces board chair

The Supervisory Board of PrJSC Inter TV Channel has decided to dismiss Oleksandr Pylypets as chairman of the management board and appoint Oleksiy Romaniuta to the position. Over the past five years, Romaniuta has served as chief financial officer (CFO), a member of the management board and deputy chairman of the management board.

According to a company disclosure filed through the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's information disclosure system, the decision to dismiss Pylypets was made on October 6, 2026. He had headed the television channel since November 2023, having previously served as its editor-in-chief and, for nearly 10 years, as director of National Information Systems LLC, a member of the group that produces programs for Inter.

The supervisory board elected Leonid Bihunov-Novikov, head of the analytical support directorate and development director, and programming director (CPO) Iryna Kurchakova as members of the company's management board.

The day before, Inter Media Group reported on its website that Inter TV channel and Film.ua Group co-owner Serhiy Sozanovsky had mutually agreed not to renew a three-year contract, which expired on October 2.

"Inter Media Group sincerely thanks Serhiy Leonidovych for his professionalism, significant contribution to the company's operations and fruitful cooperation during this difficult time for the country," the media group said.

Sozanovsky joined the team of PrJSC Inter TV Channel in November 2023 and, over the course of three years, participated in implementing the strategic objectives of Inter Media Group.

At the same time, the TV channel emphasized that it would continue operating in line with the company's strategic goals and development plans.

According to a Forbes Ukraine report citing a source familiar with the matter, Sozanovsky's seat on the IMG supervisory board will be taken by Pylypets, who, until the Inter supervisory board's decision, served as chairman of the TV channel's management board.

As reported in 2023, Anna Bezliudna and Myroslava Karayeva left the supervisory board of Inter TV Channel, the main media asset of Dmytro Firtash's Group DF, while the new members were Serhiy Konnov and Serhiy Sozanovsky, founders of one of the oldest law firms on the market, which bears the same name, as well as Ihor Yaryna, who headed the Group DF law firm DF Lex.

Sozanovsky headed Inter's management board in 2006-2010, but subsequently focused on developing the private film studio Film.ua, which became the largest in Ukraine.

Inter is a nationwide television channel that first went on the air in Ukraine on October 20, 1996.