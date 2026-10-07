Ukraine 3rd in world for recorded cyberattacks - Microsoft

Ukraine ranked third in the world and first in Europe in the first half of 2026 among countries whose organizations and users were most often targeted by cyberattacks, compared with fifth in the world and third in Europe last year, Microsoft said in its Digital Defense Report 2026.

Ukraine accounted for 4.8% of all victims worldwide, with only the United States and Israel ranking higher, the report said.

Ukraine remains one of the main targets of Russian state actors, accounting for 14% of their recorded activity, it said.

Government institutions and services were the hardest-hit sector worldwide this year, with 27% of recorded activity against 17% in 2025, the report said.

"Government agencies attract malicious actors because they store confidential information, keep critical services running and sit at the center of a network of agencies, contractors, technology providers and critical infrastructure operators," the report said.

Phishing accounted for 23% of recorded intrusions in 2026 against 7% in 2025, confirming that compromised credentials remain one of the main ways in, it said. In 52.2% of intrusions using valid accounts, attackers stole additional credentials, which shows how quickly they expand access after the first breach, the report said.

The report also noted that artificial intelligence (AI) is shortening response time, and the time from when a vulnerability is first spotted in real attacks to its active exploitation can be well under 24 hours. It forecast that the number of publicly disclosed software vulnerabilities (CVEs) will reach 72,000 this year.

Experts also found that attackers increasingly stay undetected for longer, and the time between gaining access and detecting or stopping the attacker grew in several sectors this year.

"AI adds two new dimensions to this risk. First, attackers are already using AI, while many organizations still hesitate to bring it into security operations. Attacks now run continuously, at machine speed and without fatigue, so security teams need AI on their side to restore the balance," Microsoft Security Sales and Engineering Lead Nataliia Burlakova said in a press release.

Many AI agents act on behalf of users and with their access rights, she said. AI governance, credential protection, the principle of least privilege and visibility into agents' actions should therefore be part of a security strategy, she said.