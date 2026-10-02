Russia strikes Kyivstar infrastructure 8 times in 10 days

Over the past 10 days, Russia has carried out eight strikes on the infrastructure of Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, but thanks to equipment reserves and risk-mitigation measures, the impact of these attacks on customers was zero, although the technological impact was significant, company President Oleksandr Komarov said.

"Over these 10 days, there were eight strikes on Kyivstar's infrastructure. One data center was completely knocked out, while with the second one, we are actively working on risk mitigation, switching over and so on. Two missiles hit our central warehouse," Komarov said at the Forbes CEO Summit in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the company was partially prepared for a possible strike on the warehouse, having reduced its standard equipment inventory by half, to $15 million.

The Kyivstar president said that none of the employees were injured.

He added that despite the current situation, the company is focused not on survival but on doing everything possible to move forward.

"We have already restored one data center and are working on restoring the second. But I understand that this will be a movement of this kind – two steps forward, one step back. And perhaps two steps back, one step forward. But everything we have done over all these years was aimed at making the gap between a crisis and the destruction of infrastructure as large as possible," Komarov said.