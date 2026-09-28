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Ukraine's Ukrtelecom facility damaged in attack, services unaffected

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Ukraine's Ukrtelecom facility damaged in attack, services unaffected

One of Ukrtelecom's facilities was damaged in another enemy attack, while the company's specialists are assessing the extent of the damage, the operator's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"One of Ukrtelecom's facilities was damaged in an enemy attack. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage," the company said.

The incident did not affect the availability of telecommunications services to subscribers, the press service said.

"The situation has not affected the operation of our services. Our specialists are assessing the condition of the infrastructure and carrying out stabilization measures," Ukrtelecom said.

No Ukrtelecom employees were injured, according to the operator.

#communications #ukrtelecom #attacks
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