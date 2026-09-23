Sybiha calls for stronger sanctions pressure on Russia, more air defense systems amid attacks on Ukrainian data centers

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Russia is currently focusing its efforts on strikes against Ukrainian data centers, critical civilian infrastructure, and called for stronger sanctions pressure and more air defense systems.

“Russia has targeted major Ukrainian data centers, seeking to disrupt the flow of information. Rapid warnings about missile and drone threats are crucial – they save lives,” he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Sybiha stressed that “this is critical civilian infrastructure that provides people with access to life-saving information. It is not a military target. It is necessary for the normal functioning of everyday life.”

“As Russia fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield, it is seeking new ways to destabilize life in Ukraine and terrorize civilians. Increasing sanctions pressure and the number of air defense systems is the only way to stop this terror. These attacks must not become the new normal,” Sybiha said.

The minister said that while the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly is focused on peace efforts and diplomatic measures to end the war, Ukraine is again facing powerful Russian attacks. Two people were killed and more than 40 injured in the Russian strikes, which continued throughout the night and morning, he said. A university building in Kyiv was also hit while students were on campus.