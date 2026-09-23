About 100,000 households in Kyiv, region have internet problems following Russian attack – Digital Ministry

About 100,000 households in Kyiv and the region are experiencing internet problems following Russia's attack on Wednesday, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine said in a Telegram post.

The ministry said specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and repairing the network to ensure stable operation.

As reported, the attack damaged the data centers of internet providers Pavutyna and UTELS, potentially causing disruptions to network operations and access to services.

UTELS added that emergency repair crews are working at the site to restore equipment and network operations as soon as possible.

Pavutyna, for its part, said in a Telegram post that its specialists were working to restore connectivity.

“We ask for a little patience and thank you for your understanding. We are in touch and will provide additional information as soon as we have new information,” the internet provider said.