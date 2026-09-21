Freiuk joins Uklon after nearly nine years at Kyivstar to head government relations

Artem Freiuk, senior corporate affairs manager at Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar, after nearly nine years with the company has decided to join the Uklon team, a subsidiary of Kyivstar Group, as head of government relations.

"After nearly nine important, eventful and very interesting years at Kyivstar, it is time to move on... I am sincerely happy to become part of a top Ukrainian company that is actively developing, creating technology products and being part of the lives of millions of people every day," Freiuk wrote on Facebook on Monday.

He thanked Kyivstar and its managers for the experience, challenges and strong projects.

Freiuk's LinkedIn profile says that since December 2024 he has been co-chair of the American Chamber of Commerce (ACC) Personal Data Protection Committee, and since July 2024 co-chair of the European Business Association (EBA) Lobbying and Transparent Policies Committee.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar's financial statements in April 2025, posted UAH 1.448 billion in revenue, or $32.8 million, in the second quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA amounted to UAH 554 million, or $12.5 million. The number of booked rides increased 4.5% to 43 million during the period, while completed deliveries rose 25.9% to 1.4 million. The number of the company's digital active users increased 8.2% to 5.2 million in the second quarter of this year.

The most immediate challenges for Uklon's government relations function include implementation of the law on digital platforms, a draft law on the taxi market and creating conditions for autonomous taxis to operate in Ukraine, which currently accounts for 98% of the Kyivstar subsidiary's business.