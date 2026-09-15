Ride-hailing app Uklon expands to four more Ukrainian cities

Online taxi service Uklon is now also operating in Drohobych, Mukachevo, Oleksandria and Uman, expanding its presence in Ukraine to 31 cities, including providing car-booking services within the Bukovel tourist resort.

"A city is added to our map when a sufficient number of potential users of our services and partner drivers have accumulated there simultaneously for the service to operate with predictable quality. Therefore, we see potential and demand for our service in Drohobych, Mukachevo, Oleksandria and Uman," Uklon Chief Ride-Hailing Officer Olena Orlova was quoted as saying in the release.

Users in Drohobych, Oleksandria and Uman are expected to have access to seven service classes, including "Fast Search," "Basic," "Standard," "Comfort," "Universal," "Minibus" and "Driver," while Mukachevo will also have a "Business" class.

Uklon said that in the new cities, taxi ordering will operate according to the same standards as in other locations where the company operates. In particular, riders see the cost of a trip before confirming an order, while partner drivers are screened according to uniform rules.

Users have access to the company’s app, where they can specify the pickup and destination locations, choose a payment method and confirm an order.

For partner drivers, there is an option to register independently and connect to the platform through the Uklon Driver app, the company said.

Uklon, whose data was consolidated into Kyivstar’s financial reporting in April 2025, generated UAH 1.448 billion in revenue, or $32.8 million at the applicable exchange rate, in the second quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA amounted to UAH 554 million, or $12.5 million. The company’s number of digitally active users increased 8.2% in the second quarter, to 5.2 million.

Uklon services available to users include ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, the Uklon Ads advertising platform, as well as the Uklon Store marketplace and Uklon Travel bus-ticket purchasing service.

In early August, it was reported that Uklon had begun connecting drivers to its service in five new cities in Uzbekistan (Fergana, Margilan, Kokand, Namangan and Andijan) thereby expanding its presence beyond Tashkent.

Mobile operator Kyivstar, a subsidiary of Kyivstar Group Ltd. and part of the VEON Group, acquired Uklon in April 2025. The current CEO of the online taxi service is Serhiy Hryshkov.