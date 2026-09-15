Ukrtelecom launches virtual mobile operator U Mobile

Ukrtelecom, the country's largest fixed-line operator, has announced the launch of a virtual mobile operator under the U Mobile brand.

According to a Ukrtelecom release provided to Interfax-Ukraine, the new virtual mobile operator's offering includes a "Simka" line of tariff plans designed for messaging, watching video content and work.

The line consists of two plans, "Simka 15" and "Simka 60," which include 15 GB and 60 GB of mobile internet per month, respectively. Under these plans, users will also get 500 minutes of calls within Ukraine and 15 text messages.

Ukrtelecom explained that U Mobile will bill for a full calendar month, from the 1st to the last day of the month, whereas the country's three main mobile operators base their tariffs on a four-week period.

Under the virtual mobile operator, the "Simka 60" plan will also be available to users as part of the bundled "Fiber+Simka" service, the company said.

U Mobile's website states that all existing 3Mob-brand subscribers will continue receiving mobile service on the current terms of their chosen tariff plans, with no changes.

At the same time, U Mobile said that following the launch of tariff plans under the newly created mobile brand, the next step will be to stop connecting new subscribers to 3Mob-brand tariff plans.

"We are sincerely grateful to every subscriber who has chosen the 3Mob brand over the years, and we're glad to continue providing you with quality mobile service at this new stage in our company's development," said Oleh Boiko, director of Trimob LLC, the provider of mobile services under the U Mobile brand, as quoted in the release.

U Mobile is a trademark for mobile services provided by Trimob LLC, whose sole founder is Ukrtelecom, which has been part of the SCM group since 2013.

As reported, Ukrtelecom announced the launch of the U Mobile virtual mobile operator on social media in late August, providing a link to the operator's official website.

According to the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Provision of Postal Services (NCEC), Trimob, the mobile operator founded by Ukrtelecom, had 60,700 mobile subscribers in the first quarter of 2026.

Ukrtelecom provided mobile services from 2007-2011 under the Utel brand, and later continued operations through Trimob.

Trimob received Ukraine's first 3G license back in 2005. Its network was based on UMTS/HSDPA technology in the 2100 MHz band. In 2019, the company returned nearly all of its national 3G frequencies to the regulator and focused on providing services only in Kyiv. From 2020, Trimob held a license for the 1940-1945/2130-2135 MHz bands, which were used to provide 3G services within Kyiv.

In May 2025, the NCEC transferred the last radio frequency resources remaining with Ukrtelecom's subsidiary to Vodafone Ukraine.

Ukrtelecom increased total revenue by 12.6% year-on-year in January-June 2026, to UAH 2.78 billion, while EBITDA grew 50% to more than UAH 810 million.

As of today, the company has more than 95,000 km of fiber-optic network and continues a large-scale infrastructure modernization across the country.

In August, Ukrtelecom and Kyivstar, another Ukrainian mobile operator, also began cooperating under an Open Access model, which will involve using part of both operators' networks and will initially launch in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions.