Kyiv Ajax Systems warehouse catches fire in Russian strike, inventory damaged

A Russian strike on Kyiv caused a fire in the warehouse facilities of Secur, an official distributor of Ajax Systems and global brands in the security systems sector; none of the company's employees were injured.

"Thanks to compliance with instructions and safety rules during the air raid alert, none of the company's employees were injured. The lives and health of people have always been and remain Secur's highest priority," the company said in a press release on Friday.

Part of its inventory was damaged by the fire, so temporary delays may occur in processing and delivering some orders.

At the same time, the company said that despite the loss of part of the warehouse, no shortage of security systems is expected on the market, while Secur specialists have developed and launched an anti-crisis plan, which partners and customers will be briefed on shortly.

The Secur group of companies has operated in the security market since 2008. Its customers include JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Nova Poshta, Ajax, MHP, NPC Ukrenergo and others. The company is one of the suppliers of security systems in Ukraine.

The international company Ajax Systems specializes in manufacturing security systems, including video surveillance and fire safety systems, as well as comfort and automation systems.