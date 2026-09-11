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Kyivstar confirms engineering team office damaged in enemy attack, no casualties

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Kyivstar confirms engineering team office damaged in enemy attack, no casualties
Photo: https://t.me/mzu_official

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, said an office of its engineering team in Kyiv was damaged in today's enemy attack, with no casualties.

"Most importantly, our employees were not harmed. People's safety remains our absolute priority," Kyivstar said in comments to Interfax-Ukraine.

The mobile operator added that the damage to the building has not affected the network's operation.

Kyivstar's team is currently assessing the extent of the damage and coordinating further steps, the company said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that Russian forces were deliberately targeting gas stations in Kyiv throughout Friday, and also struck a Kyivstar building.

Russian forces also struck Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions.

#strikes #kyivstar
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