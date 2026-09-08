Attack in Kyiv damages HQ and warehouse of telecom distributor DEPS

The head office and warehouse of DEPS, a systems integrator and distributor of telecommunications equipment in Ukraine, were damaged in a Russian attack overnight on September 8, according to a statement posted by the company on its Facebook page.

"We are sincerely grateful to our employees, partners, rescue and other services that are helping us deal with the aftermath of the attack," DEPS said.

According to the company, an assessment of the extent of the damage is currently underway. At the same time, DEPS is working to resume operations at its head office and warehouse as quickly as possible and return to its normal operating mode.

The company also said that further updates on its operations and the resumption of shipments would be announced separately.

DEPS was founded in 1991. Today, it specializes in developing the product portfolio of the national telecommunications market, including telecommunications equipment, security systems, cable and wire products, and other products. In addition to Kyiv, the company has offices in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa.