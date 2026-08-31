Ukrposhta to deliver marriage certificates to 48 countries worldwide

National postal operator Ukrposhta JSC is joining the updated Marriage Online 2.0 state service, under which it will provide international delivery of marriage certificates for Ukrainians in three stages to 48 countries in Europe and around the world, the company said on Monday.

"Together with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the designated postal operator will provide international delivery of marriage certificates for Ukrainians abroad," Ukrposhta said in a statement.

The project is a pilot for the national postal operator, it said, adding that the conditions for further scaling will be determined based on the results of its implementation.

The list of destinations, delivery timeframes, and cost are expected to be announced as part of each rollout.

"With the launch of international delivery, the entire process – from submitting an application and holding a video ceremony to receiving the finished document – will become as convenient as possible, regardless of the country where the couple is located," the company explained.

Ukrposhta added that the Marriage Online 2.0 service has been operating in Ukraine for two years already. In 2026, 40% of all marriages were registered in electronic form.

Separately, the national postal operator said it exchanges shipments with 230 countries and territories worldwide.