Ukrtelecom announces launch of U Mobile virtual mobile operator

Ukrtelecom, the country's largest fixed-line operator, has announced on social media the launch of a virtual mobile operator, U Mobile, providing a link to the operator's official website.

"Be among the first! simka.umobile.ua," Ukrtelecom said on Facebook on Thursday.

In comments to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrtelecom said the company would soon present these new products to users in more detail.

The U Mobile website presents "Fiber+SIM" and "SIM" offerings. Pre-orders can be placed on the site by leaving a phone number.

The day before, the MZU (Mobile Communications of Ukraine) Telegram channel had reported preparations for the launch of a new virtual mobile operator (MVNO) under the U Mobile brand, which would combine fiber-optic network (GPON) services with mobile plans into unified fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) packages for the B2C segment.

According to MZU, the "SIM" plan lineup will include 15 GB or 60 GB of mobile internet, 500 minutes of calls within Ukraine, and 15 SMS messages.

U Mobile plans to bill for a full calendar month - from the 1st to the last day of the month - whereas the three major mobile operators base their plans on a four-week period.

According to the National Commission for State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and Provision of Postal Services (NCEC), mobile operator TriMob, founded by Ukrtelecom, had 60,700 mobile subscribers as of the first quarter of 2026.

Ukrtelecom provided mobile services in 2007-2011 under the Utel brand, later continuing operations through TriMob.

TriMob received Ukraine's first 3G license back in 2005. Its network was based on UMTS/HSDPA technology in the 2100 MHz band. In 2019, the company returned nearly all of its national 3G frequencies to the regulator and focused on providing services only in Kyiv. From 2020, TriMob held a license for the following bands: 1940-1945/2130-2135 MHz. The frequencies were used to provide 3G services within Kyiv.

In May 2025, the NCEC transferred the last radio frequency resources remaining with Ukrtelecom's subsidiary to Vodafone Ukraine.

As reported, Ukrtelecom increased total revenue 12.6% year-on-year in January-June 2026 to UAH 2.78 billion, while EBITDA rose 50% to more than UAH 810 million.

The company currently has more than 95,000 km of fiber-optic network and continues large-scale infrastructure modernization across the country.

In August, Ukrtelecom and Kyivstar, a Ukrainian mobile operator, also began cooperation under an Open Access model, which will involve using part of both operators' networks and will initially launch in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions.