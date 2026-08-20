Ukraine's Airlogix, Finland's Innokas plan to set up UAV production capacity in Finland

Ukrainian UAV manufacturer Airlogix and Finnish company Innokas have signed a letter of intent to establish production capacity in Finland for manufacturing unmanned systems using the Ukrainian manufacturer’s technology.

According to a statement from Airlogix on Instagram, the cooperation will be carried out under the Build with Ukraine initiative. The document was signed during DALO Industry Days in Denmark.

The companies plan to expand production of Ukrainian UAVs in Europe and increase supply volumes for Ukraine’s defense forces.

Innokas said in its statement that the signed document will also serve as the basis for the next stage of the partnership, including the development of a potential joint venture between the companies or other forms of cooperation.

Among other things, the companies plan to work out legal, technical and production models for cooperation.

"It’s fundamentally important to us that this cooperation take place within the Build with Ukraine initiative and serve one clear goal: increasing the production of Ukrainian unmanned systems for the needs of Ukraine’s security and defense forces," Airlogix investment and finance director Oleksandr Androshchuk said, according to the statement.

Under the partnership, Innokas will provide the capabilities needed to localize and scale up production in Finland, while Airlogix will provide the technology and engineering solutions.

"Our role is to help scale up production of these systems in Finland and increase the volume of equipment that can be supplied to Ukraine," Innokas CEO Janne Kostamo said.

Innokas is a Finnish CDMO company specializing in the development, industrialization and manufacturing of technology solutions for healthcare, industrial high-tech, defense, and dual-use sectors.

Ukrainian company Airlogix was founded in 2020 as a startup producing cargo drones and later shifted its focus to developing UAVs for military purposes. It now specializes in developing and manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for military and civilian applications.