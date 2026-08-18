Ukrposhta not seeing decrease in shipments to EU countries following introduction of EUR 3 duty on parcels up to EUR 150

National postal operator JSC Ukrposhta is not seeing a decrease in parcel shipment volumes from Ukraine despite the new rules introduced by the European Union in July, which impose a EUR 3 duty on parcels valued up to EUR 150, Ukrposhta’s CEO, Igor Smelyansky, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that Ukrposhta has integrated with all European countries, allowing the company to automatically collect all necessary fees and calculate them at the shipping stage.

Smelyansky explained that each EU country has its own established rules regarding duties. Specifically, in some countries, the amount ranges from EUR 3 to EUR 5, while in others, it is a percentage of the parcel’s value. Among other things, the CEO of the national postal operator noted an increase in shipment volumes to some EU countries.

As reported, the European Union abolished the duty-free exemption for parcels valued at up to EUR 150, effective July 1, 2026. A temporary flat rate of EUR 3 per tariff subheading on the declaration will be introduced for B2C distance sales covered by the new regime.

This measure is temporary and will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, when the EU Customs Data Hub becomes operational and permanent tariff rates are introduced.