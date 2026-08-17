Kyivstar and Ukrtelecom start cooperation in joint use of telecommunications infrastructure

Kyivstar, the mobile operator of Ukraine, together with the fixed-line operator Ukrtelecom have started cooperation on the Open Access model, which provides for the use of part of the networks of both operators and will be carried out at the first stage in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kirovohrad regions.

According to the press release of the companies, as part of the cooperation, Kyivstar will provide home Internet services and provide access to its own digital ecosystem of services using the energy-independent GPON network of Ukrtelecom, while Ukrtelecom will provide optical Internet services using the branched optical network of Kyivstar on an open market basis.

"We are convinced that this model will become one of the drivers of the further development of the Ukrainian telecom market. Ukrtelecom, having more than 95,000 km of optical networks, is ready to scale this approach and open new opportunities for the development of modern telecommunications services in Ukraine," Ukrtelecom CEO Yuriy Kurmaz emphasized in a press release.

It is assumed that in the future the geography of cooperation is planned to be expanded to other regions of Ukraine.

"Cooperation based on the Open Access model is an important step for the development of the Ukrainian telecommunications market. It allows for faster expansion of access to high-quality optical Internet, making more efficient use of the already created infrastructure,” noted in a press release the president and CEO of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov.

The companies also reported that each operator will independently form a tariff policy and commercial conditions, as well as provide service support along with calculations.

In particular, the owner of the network will be responsible for its operation and technical support, and the exchange of information between the companies will be limited to the technical data necessary to provide access to the network as part of the implementation of the project.

As reported, in January-June 2026, Ukrtelecom increased its total revenue by 12.6% compared to the same period in 2025 - to UAH 2.78 billion, while the EBITDA indicator increased by 50% and exceeded UAH 810 million.

Today, the company has more than 95,000 employee. km of the optical network and continues the large-scale modernization of the infrastructure throughout the country.

Kyivstar increased its EBITDA profit in the second quarter of 2026 by 21.1% to UAH 8.3 billion, while revenue grew by 27% to UAH 14.9 billion.

At the same time, the net profit of Kyivstar for January-June 2026 increased by 36.1% compared to the same period in 2025 - up to UAH 7.1 billion, in dollars - by 28.8%, up to $162 million.

The total number of Kyivstar subscribers in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 2.8% compared to the same quarter of 2025 - to 21.8 million.