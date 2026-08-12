Rozetka forced to cut some staff after destruction of distribution center in Brovary – co-founder

Rozetka is being forced to optimize its staff and cut some employees after a Russian attack destroyed its distribution center in Brovary, Rozetka co-founder Iryna Chechotkina said.

"Unfortunately, we are forced to optimize staff, and yes, this is personally painful for me. The cuts will affect some departments," she wrote on Facebook.

According to Chechotkina, more than 1,000 employees worked at the facility in Brovary, and the company has offered alternative jobs at other warehouses to most of them. However, it will not be possible to provide work for everyone, she explained.

"It won’t be possible to offer everyone alternative jobs in this situation. Circumstances turned out to be stronger," the Rozetka co-owner said.

In addition, Rozetka plans to speed up a planned transformation of its business model – reducing the share of its own direct sales and developing its marketplace.

Chechotkina stressed that the business is currently relying only on its own resources for recovery.

"In 21 years of operation, we have never once received anything or asked for anything from the state. Dialogue is needed now more than ever. For now, we are relying on ourselves," she said.

As reported, Rozetka’s distribution center in Brovary, destroyed in the Russian attack, was opened in 2017. Its cost was $70 million. The center processed more than 100,000 orders per day. According to Rozetka’s co-owners, it cannot be restored following the strike.