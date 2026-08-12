Uklon expands presence to 5 more cities in Uzbekistan

Uklon has begun connecting drivers to its service in five new Uzbek cities - Fergana, Margilan, Kokand, Namangan and Andijan - expanding its presence beyond Tashkent, the online taxi service said on Wednesday.

"By launching in five neighboring cities at once, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth. Our goal is to bring the same reliable, high-quality service and convenient experience that users and riders in Tashkent are already accustomed to, to one of the country’s most dynamic regions," Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov said in the statement.

Drivers have been able to independently register and connect to the platform via the Uklon Driver app since August 5.

Among other things, users will have access to the Lite and Comfort classes in Kokand and Namangan, while Andijan, Fergana and Margilan will offer Lite, Comfort and Quick Search. Uklon’s round-the-clock support service will also be available to customers.

The company said the expansion into the Fergana Valley is an important part of Uklon’s international growth strategy, noting that it is interested in scaling up the service and is analyzing new products, services and areas of presence based on demand and mobility patterns across different regions of Uzbekistan.

The company noted that Fergana, Andijan and Namangan regions are home to nearly 11 million people, or about 29% of the country’s population, with the Fergana Valley being one of Uzbekistan’s most densely populated areas.

Uklon has operated in Uzbekistan since June 2023, and users completed more than 15 million trips on the service last year. The company’s team in Uzbekistan currently numbers about 90 people, of whom roughly 50 work in support, split between Driver Care and Customer Care.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar’s reporting as of April 2025, generated UAH 1.448 billion, or $32.8 million, in revenue in the second quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA came to UAH 554 million, or $12.5 million. Booked trips grew 4.5% over the period to 43 million, while completed deliveries rose 25.9% to 1.4 million. The company’s digital monthly active users grew 8.2% in the second quarter to 5.2 million.