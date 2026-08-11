Brave1 cluster to remain under Ministry of Digital Transformation's management – minister

The Brave1 defense technology cluster, which was established in 2023, will remain under the management of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the relevant documents have already been properly processed, Minister Oksana Ferchuk said in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

"Brave1 remains under the Ministry of Digital Transformation. We have already properly finalized the documents," Ferchuk said.

As previously reported, last week, former Acting Minister of Digital Transformation Oleksandr Borniakov was appointed head of the Supervisory Board of Ukraine's Brave1.

In an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, Ferchuk added that Borniakov remains her special advisor.

Regarding the activities of the State Agency for the Control of the Gambling and Lottery Business (PlayCity), the minister noted in an interview with Forbes Ukraine that the agency does not fall under the Ministry of Digital Transformation's jurisdiction, though the ministry does provide policy guidance.

"PlayCity does not fall under the Ministry of Digital Transformation's jurisdiction. Some time ago, it was transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers. But we plan to coordinate with the head of PlayCity this week. We do not influence the actions of this agency, but we are responsible for policy development," Ferchuk said.

In turn, the minister added in a conversation with EP that there is some conflict regarding the competition for the position of PlayCity's head.

According to her, there are currently several positions on this issue, so it remains in limbo.

Ferchuk said that, in her opinion, it would be best if a new head did not have to be selected and the current head remained in office.

"If a person is doing their job well, it would be good for them to continue doing it, even despite changes in the political context," the minister said.

She also said that she strives to work with everyone based on trust and openness, without emotions or personal agendas.

"For me, what matters is not who is in conflict with whom, but what we are building, why we are doing it, and what results it yields. That is why my current stance toward the team, the new ministers, and all stakeholders is as constructive as possible. Our future work will depend on how effective our collaboration is," Ferchuk said.

As reported in July, PlayCity CEO Hennadiy Novikov said he had submitted his resignation of his own accord.

Previously, PlayCity proposed establishing a separate competitive selection process for the position of the agency's future head, according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which supported the initiative and submitted it to the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the time, PlayCity's work was sharply criticized by Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the relevant parliamentary committee, who demanded the agency head's resignation.

As reported, in July, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Oksana Ferchuk, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization, as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine as part of the new government.