Ukrposhta, Citrus launch pilot project to sell electronics via postal network

Ukrposhta and Citrus electronics store chain are launching a pilot project to sell catalog goods through the national postal operator’s network, targeting primarily rural communities that lack electronics stores, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi said on his Telegram channel.

"For large retailers, expansion into small communities has always been an economic challenge: opening a full-fledged store where demand is limited is often unprofitable. In frontline settlements, this is also frequently a matter of safety," the postal operator said in a release on its website.

According to the CEO, the catalog includes about 140 items of small and medium-sized goods, including smartphones, headphones, small household appliances, accessories and other products.

Orders are expected to be delivered within two to five business days after confirmation by the supplier, and the delivery cost is fixed at UAH 50 per shipment.

Ukrposhta said orders are placed via a separate Citrus catalog, available in printed form at post offices or in electronic form from postal operator staff.

Once the item arrives at the post office, the customer will receive an SMS notification or a notification in the Ukrposhta 2.0 app, with the option to pay for the purchase upon pickup after inspecting it, the release said.

The company said Citrus remains the seller of the goods and will be responsible for the product range, as well as warranty and service support.

"We have long gone beyond classic postal services and are building a full omnichannel ecosystem where logistics, social and financial services function as a single whole," the national postal operator said.

As reported, Ukrposhta posted a net profit of UAH 296.7 mln in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of UAH 108 mln in the same period of 2025.

According to the report, Ukrposhta has 7,200 customer service points, including 2,000 mobile post offices serving 21,300 settlements.