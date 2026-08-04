Nova Post opens 266 service locations in Europe since start of 2026

Nova Post, part of the Nova Group, has opened 266 new service locations since the beginning of 2026, thereby expanding its presence to 16 countries and 235 cities, according to a company statement released on Tuesday.

According to the company's statement on Telegram, the largest number of new service points was opened in Moldova, with 155, followed by Poland with 63, Spain with 18, the Czech Republic with 14, Germany with 11, Slovakia with two, and Austria, Italy and Romania with one each.

It is noted that during the January-June half-year period of 2026, the Nova Post service network reached 995 locations, and delivery from Ukraine takes three days or more.

According to the company, the Nova Post network includes 131,900 partner pickup points, 272 parcel lockers, 146 mini-branches, 42 partner branches, and 100 company-owned branches.

As previously reported, despite enemy attacks, Nova continues to invest in its development in Ukraine: in the first six months of 2026, capital investments exceeded UAH 1.5 billion, while last year the group reported UAH 1.9 billion in capital investments for the first half of the year. These funds were directed toward network expansion, enhancing security, upgrading the logistics fleet, developing energy independence, and implementing digital solutions that improve the customer experience.

Last year, the Nova Group handled 522 million shipments, 29 million of which were in Europe. The group, which currently ranks 30th globally in parcel volume among express delivery and postal services, aims to enter the top 20 by 2030 and increase the number of shipments to 2 billion.

Co-owner of Nova Poshta Viacheslav Klymov said during the Dialogues with NV event dedicated to European integration noted that Nova Post Europe, part of the NOVA Group, plans to double its network of branches in Europe by 2026 and keep its strategic focus on ensuring the fastest possible delivery times.